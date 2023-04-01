GBA Single-Pak Link – Space Hexcite Maetel Legend EX

Space Hexcite might not look like much but it has an unexpectedly fun Single-Pak link multiplayer mode about placing hexagons and other shapes on a game board. This GBA version also acts as a sequel to the GBC original.
