GBA Single-Pak link – Shrek Hassle at the Castle

Shrek Hassle at the Castle is easily described as a poor man’s classic Mario Bros. clone. Using one game pak, up to four players can mug each other and whoever has the highest score when the 99 seconds expire, a winner is declared. The controls are laggy, there is only one stage, no options, ducking is pointless, and the initial load time is long. But hey! You can stand on each other’s heads!
SquallSnake
