GBA Single-Pak Link – Minna no Soft Series: Tetris Advance

This forgotten Japanese exclusive Tetris game is one of the very few Tetris titles on GBA, especially one that features a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode for up to 4 players.

There are two modes: Standard VS and Arranged but they are both pretty much the same thing except that Arrange is time based and you keep going if you”die” before time expires.