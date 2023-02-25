GBA Single-Pak Link – Minna no Soft Series: Tetris Advance

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on February 25, 2023
0
previous article
ServiceIT: You can do IT (PC) - Early Access Review
GBA Single Pak link Minna no Soft Tetris Advance
Contents

This forgotten Japanese exclusive Tetris game is one of the very few Tetris titles on GBA, especially one that features a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode for up to 4 players.

There are two modes: Standard VS and Arranged but they are both pretty much the same thing except that Arrange is time based and you keep going if you”die” before time expires.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Gameboy Advance
BlogFeaturedGBA
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
ServiceIT: You can do IT (PC) – Early Access Review
8.5
8
 
Go! Go! Pogo Girl (XSX) Review with stream
7.5
 
Albacete Warrior (XSX) Review with stream
4.0
Platforms
 
ServiceIT You can do IT
ServiceIT: You can do IT (PC) – Early Access Review
 
Planet Cube Edge
2D pixel platformer Planet Cube: Edge now available
 
Go Go PogoGirl
Go! Go! PogoGirl is a new 90s style platformer coming soon
 
OIP 10
Forest Ranger Simulator (PC – Kickstarter Demo Build) – Review
 
Bright Memory Infinite
FPS Bright Memory: Infinite gets Perspective-assist mode update
View All
Latest News
      
 
Planet Cube Edge

2D pixel platformer Planet Cube: Edge now available

by SquallSnake on February 23, 2023
Planet Cube: Edge throws players into a peaceful, cube-shaped world disrupted by an unknown force. While most cubes run to the nearest exit, one square-headed lab technician named Edge finds it in himself to save the world with his abilities to shoot, [...]
7
 
SimAirport 01 press material

SimAirport coming soon to Xbox

by SquallSnake on February 21, 2023
The popular economic strategy SimAirport, previously released on PC, will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles from February 24th. In this game, players take the role of an airport manager overlooking all aspects of its operations. [...]
13
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums