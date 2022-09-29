GBA Single-Pak Link – Kururin Paradise

September 29, 2022
GBA Single Pak link Kururin Paradise
Sequel to Kuru Kuru Kururin, Kururin Paradise is a Japan-exclusive GBA title that has one of the best Single-Pak linking multiplayer experiences on Nintendo’s handheld.

Not only are there 30 race courses (similar to the original) but the developers also included 4 really fun mini-games!

This is Single-Pak link!

