GBA Single-Pak link – Kirby: Nightmare In Dreamland

Kirby Nightmare in Dreamland contains 3 mini games that are playable for up to four players using only game pak. Each one of these Single-Pak linkable games only use the “A” button (not even the d-pad) and are reaction based. Since each game is simple to control and understand, anyone can play and enjoy.

Be sure to keep your eye out for my coverage of the next GBA Kirby game, The Amazing Mirror, as that also features a similar Single-Pak multiplayer mode.