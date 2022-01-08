GBA Single-Pak link – Kirby and the Amazing Mirror

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Like Kirby: Nightmare in Dreamland, Kirby And The Amazing Mirror features 3 multiplayer mini games through the use of a single cartridge. The Single-Pak link games here also only use one button (not even the d-pad) and are timing based making it pick-up-and-playable for anyone. The multi-boot mode works a little better here as opposed to Nightmare in Dreamland as Player 1, the host GBA, can exit to the main menu without having to turn the power off and restart the GBA.