GBA Single-Pak Link – Ganbare! Dodge Fighters

Ganbare Dodge Fighters, a Japanese exclusive GBA game, has a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode. Unfortunately, without options, no super moves, and tedious loading, it doesn’t come strongly recommended.
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Double Dragon (GB, 1989) – Enable The Link Cable
Double Dragon on Nintendo’s Gameboy has one important feature over the NES original – 2 player simultaneous play! However, it isn’t what you think. Instead of playing through the brawling campaign with a buddy, players instead face off [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Card Party
Card Party has a bright visual style and a roster of a dozen games but is held back by the constant loading and restarting of all GBAs. While it is possible to trial-and-error your way around the menu system over time, non-Japanese speakers are going to [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – EX Monopoly
EX Monopoly remained exclusive to Japan which is a shame because this is a much better version of this classic board game that the version we received here in the States. Unfortunately, even though this is a better version of Monopoly, non-Japanese [...]
