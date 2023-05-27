GBA Single-Pak Link – Famista Advance

May 27, 2023
Famista Advance
Better known as R.B.I. Baseball here in the states, Famista Advance is an excellent baseball game and it features a creative Single-Pak Link multiplayer mode.

Instead of providing a full simulated baseball game, players aim for targets on the field just like real life Top Golf. This compressed gameplay is a lot of fun and uses the restrictions of the GBA 1-cart mode to its advantage.

