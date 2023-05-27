GBA Single-Pak Link – Famista Advance

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Better known as R.B.I. Baseball here in the states, Famista Advance is an excellent baseball game and it features a creative Single-Pak Link multiplayer mode.

Instead of providing a full simulated baseball game, players aim for targets on the field just like real life Top Golf. This compressed gameplay is a lot of fun and uses the restrictions of the GBA 1-cart mode to its advantage.