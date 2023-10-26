GBA Single-Pak Link – Famicom Mini Series

GBA Single Pak link Famicom Mini Series

Several games in the Japan-exclusive Gameboy Advance Famicom Mini Series feature a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode.

While some feature simultaneous play (Mario Bros., Clu Clu Land, Balloon Fight, Twin Bee, and SD Gundam World), a few games are alternating (Ghosts’n Goblins, Mappy, Dig-Dug, and Wrecking Crew). So instead of connecting a link cable, 2p hot-seat multiplayer is available. While, I guess, it is cool these games supported 1-cart multiplayer, there isn’t here that is “must-play.”

