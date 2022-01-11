GBA Single-Pak Link – F-Zero: GP Legend

by SquallSnake on January 11, 2022
Like F-Zero Maximum Velocity, F-Zero GP Legend has a limited Single-Pak multiplayer mode, only offering 1 track through use of the same colored swapped vehicle. It basically acts as brief demo to the multi-pak link option.

