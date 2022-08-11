GBA Single-Pak Link – ChuChu Rocket!

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Sega’s GBA port of the Dreamcast’s ChuChu Rocket! has one of the best Single-Pak multi-boot modes on GBA.

Loaded with features, this is one chaotic multiplayer experience all from the use of a single cartridge. Loading this game only takes about 2 seconds, there are tons of options available, and you can even play on your stages of your own design!

The replay value is infinite and there is even a 2v2 team mode. This GBA port of the original Dreamcast release is excellent.

My only question is – why isn’t ChuChu Rocket! on modern consoles? Come on Sega and Sonic Team! Let’s see this on Xbox Live, Playstation, or the Switch!

This is Single-Pak link!