GBA Single-Pak Link – ChessMaster

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on February 13, 2022
7
0
previous article
Broken Blades (Switch) Review
Single Pak Banner Chessmaster
Contents

Chess is playable on pretty much every device these days but ChessMaster on GBA would have been a solid way to experience this classic game back when it was initially released. There are many gameplay options and visual themes, beating out other Chess titles on the system like Virtual Kasparov (see below for video on this game’s Single-Pak link mode). This is Single-Pak link!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Gameboy Advance
BlogFeaturedGBA
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Broken Blades (Switch) Review
3.5
8.8
12
 
Swords & Bones (Switch) Review
7.0
 
Pandemic Shooter (Switch) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
Grapple Dog
Grapple Dog now available on Switch and PC
 
Matchpoint
Kalypso releases Matchpoint – Tennis Championship trailer
 
Will You Snail
Will You Snail? is an upcoming platformer that can predict your moves
 
Fluids Sounds
MyGamer Visual Cast – Fluids & Sounds – Mind Relaxing and Meditative (PC)
 
Mokoko X
Mokoko X coming to PC, Xbox, and Switch
View All
Latest News
      
 
Grapple Dog

Grapple Dog now available on Switch and PC

by SquallSnake on February 10, 2022
Super Rare Originals and Medallion Games are thrilled to announce that Grapple Dog has swung its way to the Nintendo Switch eShop and Steam! This is the first launch under the Super Rare Originals publishing label — we think you’ll love it just as [...]
12
 
Matchpoint

Kalypso releases Matchpoint – Tennis Championship trailer

by SquallSnake on February 10, 2022
Publisher Kalypso Media and Australian Developer Torus Games have released the official gameplay trailer for the recently announced Matchpoint – Tennis Championships. The brand-new title will deliver a dynamic tennis experience to [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums