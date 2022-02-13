GBA Single-Pak Link – ChessMaster

Chess is playable on pretty much every device these days but ChessMaster on GBA would have been a solid way to experience this classic game back when it was initially released. There are many gameplay options and visual themes, beating out other Chess titles on the system like Virtual Kasparov (see below for video on this game’s Single-Pak link mode). This is Single-Pak link!
