GBA Single-Pak Link – Bomberman Jetters: Densetsu no Bomberman

Exclusive to Japan, this sequel to Bomberman Tournament has one of the best Single-Pak link multiplayer modes on GBA.
Translated to “Legendary Bomberman”, the multi-boot mode not only features new classic top-down battle mode stages but also includes super fun and really creative optional modes (one is like Splatoon). Learn about them all here with my video.
