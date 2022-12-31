GBA Single-Pak Link – Bomberman Jetters: Densetsu no Bomberman

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Exclusive to Japan, this sequel to Bomberman Tournament has one of the best Single-Pak link multiplayer modes on GBA.

Translated to “Legendary Bomberman”, the multi-boot mode not only features new classic top-down battle mode stages but also includes super fun and really creative optional modes (one is like Splatoon). Learn about them all here with my video.