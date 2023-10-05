Game & Watch Gallery’s SECRET LINK CABLE FEATURE

The Game & Watch Gallery series on Gameboy contains a hidden LINK CABLE feature that connects the first three games, unlocking content spread across the trilogy!

This is amazing because this creative feature isn’t even mentioned in the instruction manual.

