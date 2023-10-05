Game & Watch Gallery’s SECRET LINK CABLE FEATURE

The Game & Watch Gallery series on Gameboy contains a hidden LINK CABLE feature that connects the first three games, unlocking content spread across the trilogy!
This is amazing because this creative feature isn’t even mentioned in the instruction manual.
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.
- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/