Fly Punch Boom! (Switch) Review

by squallsnake on June 3, 2020
Switch
5
0
previous article
Xbox games on sale for the week of June 2, 2020
Contents
Item Reviewed

Fly Punch Boom! (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Cartoony visuals are comedic and play right into the insane fight sequences
The world is a weapon
Fighting like Superman and pretty satisfying

Negatives

QTE fighting meters get boring and tedious after a few matches
Character roster isn’t the largest and fill with crazy designs

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
6.5
Bottom Line

A stupidly ridiculous, over-the-top, arena fighter that makes you feel like a Saiyan.

6.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

In your favorite anime, you know when two characters charge up with bright flashing lights, then fly at each other at super speeds, then fight with the force of planets behind them, often leaving a trail of debris in their wake?  Fly Punch Boom! is a fighting game that let’s players carry out these over-the-top anime fantasies through goofy Flash-like animation.

Fly Punch Boom! is totally ridiculous and plays into its absurdness at every moment. Want to smash your opponent in the face with a skyscraper? Go ahead. Want to beat your enemy so hard the world splits in half like a watermelon? No problem. The camera even zooms in and out to create the anime drama you know and love. It is constant, stupid fun that plays better than you think.

Players square off in what seems like a massive open world but is actually restricted by bungie cord boarders – there has to be a way to contain all this super saiyan fighting madness after all.  Control is actually very smooth and accurate with the ability to freely fly wherever you want. When a fist-meets-face connection is made, the goal is to activate a power-up meter at the right time to release a maximum punch. At its peak, combat essentially becomes one super fast quick-time event after another, mixing offensive attacks with counterattack block and punches – think rock/paper/scissors. Surprisingly, even though combat is littered with these QTEs, fighting is still frantic and just oh so senselessly ludicrous.  Hovering around the stage also feels right, simply using the analog stick to move in the direction of your opponent like a heat seeking missile.

The main element behind the over-the-top fighting are the cartoony visuals. Each animation is more comical than the last and makes the entire presentation ooze with personality. If Fly Punch Boom! was aired on the Cartoon Channel as is, fans wouldn’t really think twice and could think it is just a show all on its own.

Jollypunch Games has created something unique here and Dragon Ball fans will probably appreciate these battles in between their favorite DBZ episodes. From start to finish, the entire experience is never taken seriously and always remains at high octane speed.  The preposterous gameplay isn’t perfect as an entire fighting game built around QTEs gets tedious after a while but still retains charm and uniqueness.  If possible, play this one for yourself as the weight of each fight will generate a memorable experience and gets even more chaotic during multiplayer sessions.

Also available on PC.

Better Than: pretty much any Godzilla game

Also Try: Azura’s Wrath

Wait For It: a new, good Dragon Ball title

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Action, Featured, Fighting, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedFightingJollypunch GamesReviewSwitch
, , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Fly Punch Boom! (Switch) Review
6.5
5
 
Aqua Lungers (Switch) Review
7.5
 
Spirit of the North (Switch) Review
4.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Anthology of Fear – first gameplay footage and free prologue for the new horror game revealed
 
ShellShock Live officially launches 1.0
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Chex Quest HD (PC)
 
Bartlow’s Dread Machine coming soon to Steam Early Access, X1 later
 
PSO2 getting Hatsune Miku content
View All
Latest News
      
 

Xbox games on sale for the week of June 2, 2020

by squallsnake on June 2, 2020
The following Xbox games are discounted through June 8, 2020: Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 99Vidas Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Sale Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale Cartoon Network: Battle [...]
60
 

These are the free PS+ games for June 2020

by squallsnake on May 29, 2020
Sony announced the following games will be free for PS+ members during June 2020. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Meet your destiny as Luke Skywalker on Death Star II. Get boots on the ground in massive Clone Wars conflicts. Lead the First Order to dominance as [...]
77
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums