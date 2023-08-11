Fluffy Milo (XSX) Review with stream

by SquallSnake on August 11, 2023
XBOX One
4
0
Fluffy Milo
Contents
Item Reviewed

Fluffy Milo (XSX) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Easy Achievements
Only costs 5 bucks
Very casual, easy, non-stressful gameplay

Negatives

Basic visuals that can sometimes be hard to tell what is background vs foreground
Zero replay value
Stock soundtrack sounds like it was pulled from the public domain and the milk-entering-bowl sound effect is kind of gross

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
4.0
Bottom Line

A simple block pushing Sokobon title with no replay value, the limited gameplay won’t last long but Achievement hunters will definitely want to take note.

4.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Fluffy Milo is an EastAsiaSoft published block pushing puzzle game that cost $4.99. It is a simple Sokobon clone that can be finished in thirty minutes, has easy Achievements, and plays just like Sissa’s Path, another EastAsiaSoft digital download featuring a cat pushing things that was released earlier this year.

While it has slightly higher presentation values in comparison to Sissa’s Path, Fluffy Milo isn’t exactly the best looking game out there. Composed of blocky 3D character models, the visuals do not need to be fancy with gameplay this simple. Some of the later stage, like the Fall-themed ones, it can be difficult to distinguish what tile is apart of the stage versus the background. Controlling a blocky cat, it is your job to push the milk containers to the bowls. Like any Sokobon game, you can only push the milk blocks; they cannot be pulled.

There are 60 stages in total and I only failed a handful of times in the later stages but wasn’t bothered thanks to the instant restart option. The opening stages are so easy, they can be completed in just a couple seconds but gradually get harder while never reaching a high difficulty. Puzzles often have multiple ways they can be completed, which only makes this experience more casual. A welcomed feature is the undo button but is limited to three. Unfortunately, once you realize you made a mistake, you are usually more than three moves behind so it is often better to just tap the restart button. Still, having an undo button is a welcomed feature.

Without any score/time system, no leaderboard, and lack of unlockables, Fully Milo has very limited replay value but remains casual and approachable throughout. What it does have, like most EastAsiaSoft title, are easy Achievements. Here, each big point Achievement unlocks after every five stages.

Don’t Forget About: Fluffy Cubed

Also Play: Mojito The Cat (Switch)

Wait For It: a block pulling simulator (not pushing)

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

