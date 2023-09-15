Escape From Terror City (XSX) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 15, 2023
XBOX One
0
previous article
MyGamer Visual Cast - Mugen Souls Z (Switch)
Escape from Terror City
Contents

Containing the same visual style and gameplay of EastAsiaSoft’s ThunderKid series, Escape from Terror City is a 3rd person gallery shooter. The purposely designed low-poly look provides a retro feel.

This low-cost digital download doesn’t just look like a old game, it plays like one too specifically when it comes to the difficulty. The first stage might be a breeze, but the challenge increases quickly. Often the player must navigate gauntlets of attrition, fighting swarms of enemies at once. Even though most pink bullets are easy to see and move relatively slowly, there isn’t much room for error when the screen gets flooded with them. The problem is the difficulty seems artificially inflated since each enemy, especially bosses, take entirely too many hits.  

There are a bunch of small errors and inconsistency too. For example, this a 3rd person shooter with no option to invert the camera, making the game nearly unplayable for me. If you watch my stream embedded in this article, you’ll see there are the really awkward screen transitions when the camera bends 90 degrees. The controls are also slippery, making it easy to accidentally fall off platforms. The sound effects are ear piecing and there were times when the rumble in my controller would not deactivate once activated. It also would have been nice if there were unlockables or upgrades to make gameplay a little more interesting and varied.

So yeah, there are some obvious flaws, but it isn’t all bad. It is a pretty mindless action game but it does contain some big point Achievements, like most EastAsiaSoft games do, and the cost is so low it can fit into any budget. Other than a hard mode, there is no replay value, but this isn’t a bad way to spend an hour to boost that Gamerscore.

Also Play: Breakneck City

Don’t Forget About: Kill Switch

Wait For It: the next Gears title

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
FeaturedReviewXBOX OneXbox Series X
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Demolish and Build Classic (Xbox One) Review
4.0
12
 
Gastro Force (XSX) Review with stream
5.0
 
Ashina: The Red Witch (XSX) Review
6.0
Platforms
 
ea feat
EA Sports FC 24 Preview
 
Hidden Through Time 2
Hidden Through Time 2 coming to PC soon, consoles later
 
Slaps and Beans 2
Slaps and Beans 2 hitting consoles soon
 
Ride 5 Preview - Motorbike Franchise Goes Max Wrist
Ride 5 Preview – Motorbike Franchise Goes Max Wrist
 
we5
We Stay Behind (PC) Demo Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Sacrifice Your Friends

Multiplayer party game Sacrifice Your Friends now available on Xbox

by SquallSnake on September 13, 2023
RedDeer.Games, a notable developer and publisher of indie games, is excited to announce the release of Sacrifice Your Friends – a party multiplayer game set in a mystery-filled world inspired by H.P. Lovecraft. The game is available worldwide on Xbox [...]
9
 
Hidden Through Time 2

Hidden Through Time 2 coming to PC soon, consoles later

by SquallSnake on September 13, 2023
Brace yourselves for an enchanting journey into the heart of mythology and magic as Rogueside Games proudly announces the upcoming release date for “Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic.”!  The adventure begins on October 5th, 2023, [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums