Epics of Hammerwatch: Heroes’ Edition getting physical release

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Strictly Limited Games, in partnership with Crackshell and the acclaimed indie publisher and porting experts BlitWorks, announced the upcoming limited boxed release of Epics of Hammerwatch: Heroes’ Edition. Both critically acclaimed Hammerwatch games and everything you could wish for from the Hammerwatch universe will finally be available in a single, physical collection (of course including all previously released DLC) for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (PS4). Pre-orders for the Limited Edition and Special Limited Edition will kick off on Sunday, April 17th, at 12 AM CEST (midnight), only at Strictly Limited Games.

The Heroes’ Edition includes the praised indie hack and slash hit Hammerwatch, and its popular rogue-lite sequel Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition.

Hammerwatch:

A hack and slash action-adventure, set in a unique fantasy pixel art environment. Play solo or gather your friends for a memorable online or couch co-op session, in this adventure from the bottom to the very top of Castle Hammerwatch. Then, crawl around the desert in the Temple of the Sun Expansion and try to survive in the two extra modes. Pick your class and kill hordes of diverse enemies throughout unique environments, riddled with traps, hidden secrets and puzzles.

Features:

7 classes to master, each with unique features and skills to unlock to develop your character

Multiplayer co-op fun for up to 4 players, online and local

How tough are you? Pick your difficulty and further customize it with several modifiers

2 campaigns: Castle Hammerwatch & Temple of the Sun

2 extra modes: Hero defense & Survival

Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition:

Heroes of Hammerwatch is a rogue-lite action-adventure game set in the same universe as Hammerwatch. Encounter endless hordes of enemies, traps, puzzles, secrets, unforgiving bosses and lots of loot, as you battle your way through procedurally generated levels to reach the top of the Forsaken Spire. Then, dive into the 3 additional DLCs included: Witch Hunter, Pyramid of Prophecy and Moon Temple!

Features:

Choose your own style: 9 classes available, all with unique stats, abilities and playstyles.

Procedurally generated levels offer a high replay value and pose a new challenge with each run.

Persistent progression: Your heroes retain the experience and upgrades gained from each run, becoming more powerful as they level up.

Online Co-op: Play with up to 3 friends in online co-op, you can even bring your own heroes to your friend’s game!

Includes all 3 DLCs: Witch Hunter, Pyramid of Prophecy and Moon Temple. With many additional skills, items, areas to explore, 2 new game modes, 2 new classes and much more!

New Game+: Even if you beat the game, the challenge never ends!

Strictly Limited Editions:

Strictly Limited Games is putting together the exclusive Epics of Hammerwatch: Heroes’ Edition, giving the Hammerwatch universe the boxed legacy it deserves, with two unique limited editions, available for pre-order via the Strictly Limited Games online shop.

The Limited Edition is limited to 3,000 copies for Nintendo Switch and 1,100 for PS4, at a price of 29.99€, including a colourful game manual.