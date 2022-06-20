Elemetals: Death Metal Deathmatch! (Xbox One) Review with stream

Full Review

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

A four-player arena brawler, Elemetals: Death Metal Deathmatch offers some ridiculous short burst fun. This game might also have the best name for any game of all time.

For gameplay comparison, think Brawlout or Brawlhalla as Elemetals is a single screened arena beat’em up. Four players go in, with AI bots filling slots of empty human players, and the game is over when only one remains. One button jumps (can also dash and wall jump), one button launches your ranged weapon, and another head bangs. Head banging through button mashing is just the game’s way to reload the very limited supply of ammo.

Thanks to one hit kills, gameplay is fast paced. Also, if your opponents don’t kill you, the environment will. Each stage is filled with all sorts of hazards like saw blades or rising lava so there are plenty of ways to die and matches usually don’t last very long. Luckily, death isn’t exactly permanent. As your spirit starts to rise from your lifeless corpse, players can rejoin their body and the fight by button mashing to revival, just like trying to get back up in the original Punch-Out!!. Beware, however, as each death becomes more difficult.

In case you couldn’t guess, this is game about death metal and this theme is carried through every aspect of the game and its presentation. Of course the soundtrack is filled with heavy metal music and buckets of blood spew everywhere. In fact, the blood particle effects are a little too over the top as it can be difficult to keep track of your character, your location, and your opponents with so much stuff exploding on screen. There is an overall lack of options too. Without online support, you most likely will be fighting against AI bots. Although they put up a fight, they often fight amongst themselves. I won several matches just keeping my distance, not engaging or getting a single kill, so there would have been a benefit to adjust the AI difficulty or introduce team battles.

Elemetals isn’t the best arena brawler out there but it does offer entertaining short burst gameplay if you and your friends need a break from Smash Bros. or are still patiently waiting for Power Stone 3.

Also Try: Cuber’s Arena

Maybe You’ll Also Enjoy: almost any Worms game

Don’t Forget About: Robo Wars

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.