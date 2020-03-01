Ego Protocol: Remastered (Switch) Review

by squallsnake on March 1, 2020
Switch
2
0
Ego Protocol: Remastered (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Low cost unique spin on the Lemmings formula

Negatives

Terrible, inconsistent controls
Frustrating gameplay

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
3.0
Bottom Line

A puzzle game with broken controls that always frustrates and is never fun.

3.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Originally released on Steam a couple years ago, Ego Protocol is essentially Lemmings meets a Rubik’s Cube. The goal is to guide a little robot to the gate by adjusting parts of the stage. Along the way are hazards and optional items to collect, there are a total of 60 stages to complete, and this digital download only costs $5.

The problem with Ego Protocol are the broken controls. Honestly, I am not sure if the game is just glitchy or if was purposely designed this way. Sometimes pressing a button does something, sometimes not. Sometimes hitting a button will cause the rumble feature to ignite, sometimes not. Sometimes there will be a gap the robot needs to jump over but won’t jump when the button is pressed even though it just worked on the previous stage. Nothing makes sense, there is no consistency, and the overall experience is always frustrating and never entertaining.

Dedicated puzzle fans might get a kick out of this inconsistence experience as many stages feature more than one way to reach the end. For everyone else, this broken experience isn’t worth the price of admission no matter how little it costs. It is difficult to recommend a “Remastered” title when the original feels unfinished in the first place.

Also Try: I.Q.: Intelligent Qube (PS1)

Not As Good As: any Mr. Driller game

Wait For It: a re-release of Bombastic (PS2)  

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

