Double Dragon 3 (GB, 1992) – Enable The Link Cable

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

In comparison to 2-player link cable mode in Double Dragon II (GB), Double Dragon 3’s 2-player co-op mode has seen a dramatic shift in speed and especially difficulty. This game is super, super hard. The AI shows no mercy and is difficult to make progress even when watching each other’s backs.

Newly implemented is the Shop option in which players can increase health, unlock new abilities, or yield weapons. But don’t worry. No matter what you choose, you are still going to get killed without mercy.

It is also weird that the title went with a “3” and not “III” like in the first sequel.