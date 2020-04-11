Do you remember the McDonald’s Super Mario Bros. 3 Happy Meal toys?

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

To promote the release of Super Mario Bros. 3 (NES) in the west, Nintendo partnered with McDonald’s to release a unique Happy Meal box and a set of four toys.

I personally had the goomba and spring Mario toy. I always wanted the puff-up Koopa Troopa but never saw/play with/got one. However, I remember playing with the pull-back Luigi at the time too.

Anyway, enjoy this vintage commercial, one that got me excited to visit McDonald’s back in 1990.