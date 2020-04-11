Do you remember the McDonald’s Super Mario Bros. 3 Happy Meal toys?

by squallsnake on April 11, 2020
8
0
previous article
Fury Unleashed (Xbox One) Review with stream
Contents

To promote the release of Super Mario Bros. 3 (NES) in the west, Nintendo partnered with McDonald’s to release a unique Happy Meal box and a set of four toys.

I personally had the goomba and spring Mario toy. I always wanted the puff-up Koopa Troopa but never saw/play with/got one. However, I remember playing with the pull-back Luigi at the time too.

Anyway, enjoy this vintage commercial, one that got me excited to visit McDonald’s back in 1990.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, NES
BlogCommercialFeaturedMarioMcDonaldsNESNintendo
, , , , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Fury Unleashed (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.5
36
 
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late|cl-r| (PS4) Review
8.5
 
HyperParasite (Xbox One) Review
6.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Fallout 76: Wastelanders update launching for free on all platforms
 
Puzzler ZHED getting Switch and PC ports from mobile
 
Frenetic aerial combat shooter Jet Lancer to release in May on Switch and PC
 
3D puzzle platformer Tin & Kuna coming to consoles and PC in the fall
 
LUNA The Shadow Dust (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

Ministry of Broadcast is coming to Switch – trailer here. Also get a free code for A Robot Named Fight.

by squallsnake on April 9, 2020
Hitcents’ Orwellian cinematic platformer,  Ministry of Broadcast (MoB), is coming to Nintendo Switch at a time when the game’s subject matter is more relevant than ever. Available on the Nintendo eShop on April 30th (retail version to follow), MoB has [...]
29
 

Fallout 76: Wastelanders update launching for free on all platforms

by squallsnake on April 9, 2020
Wastelanders – the largest update for Fallout 76 to date – releasing entirely for free on April 14 for PC (including Steam!), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Wastelanders brings a new beginning to Appalachia for first-time and veteran players alike with a new [...]
15
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums