Do you remember the McDonald’s Super Mario Bros. 3 Happy Meal toys?

To promote the release of Super Mario Bros. 3 (NES) in the west, Nintendo partnered with McDonald’s to release a unique Happy Meal box and a set of four toys.
I personally had the goomba and spring Mario toy. I always wanted the puff-up Koopa Troopa but never saw/play with/got one. However, I remember playing with the pull-back Luigi at the time too.
Anyway, enjoy this vintage commercial, one that got me excited to visit McDonald’s back in 1990.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
Is this commercial for Dreamcast’s IllBleed the best game video of all time?
Released in 2001 on Sega’s Dreamcast, IllBleed was a Resident Evil clone developed by Crazy Games and published by AIA. Playing through a B-movie horror set, the player will be subjected to all sorts of grotesque mutants and monsters. At the time, [...]
Stay inside and bust the Coronavirus with these virus-based video games
The entire world is highly concerned about COVID-19, Coronavirus disease. Everyone is afraid of large crowds, coughs, Tom Hanks, professional sports, and the lack of supplies at Costco. The best way to keep your health at top of mind and not get the [...]
Video games to play when you only have one hand
About a month ago I broke my finger. It is a long story but I was helping a FedEx delivery guy at work get a pallet jack down from his non-lift gate truck. As the heavy unevenness of the jack landed on the ground, my finger got caught between the [...]
Comments