Demolish & Build (Xbox One) Review

by squallsnake on July 10, 2020
XBOX One
6
0
Item Reviewed

Demolish & Build (Xbox One) Review

Positives

Xbox One version plays better than the Switch port
Many tools and vehicles to unlock to keep expansion constant

Negatives

Task-based gameplay isn’t for everyone

Quality
5.5
Bottom Line

One of Ultimate Games better titles, the gameplay still might not be for everyone.

5.5
Full Review

Originally released on PC in 2018 and then ported to Switch earlier this year, Demolish & Build is now available on Xbox One. This construction sim is the same game as its previously two releases although it plays better on Xbox One thanks to a more stable frame rate, the fog effect isn’t as bad, and the colors actually contain some color.  

As mentioned in my Switch article linked above, this is actually one of the better Ultimate Games S.A. titles.  Even though environments are eerily empty and the English translation is occasionally laughable, it isn’t all bad. Starting with just a sledgehammer, the player can eventually work enough jobs to earn more tools and different vehicles to procure bigger gigs. There are even mining options and can hire additional help once enough funds have been earned. It is an entertaining loop if you are into the mundane tasks this game asks you to do.  Holding down the trigger button to swing a sledge hammer to bust down a wall is strangely therapeutic for a while. There are also unique tasks the player can perform to optimize the cash flow, such as spraying a job site with a hose to keep dust to a minimum. Even though the player is performing digital work, there is an audience for this type of experience. The few different radio stations available when driving in the truck has surprisingly decent music too.

Demolish & Build contains a fun factor and higher level of detail than most other Ultimate Games S.A. titles. It might not be for everyone but if the idea of a simulation title with a touch of open world expansion interests you, this construction sim is a playable experience if the expectations are kept at lower levels.

Not As Good As: smashing stuff with your own personal sledgey

Better Than: House Flipper (Switch)

Wait For It: Demolish & Build 2021 on new gen consoles or VR

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

