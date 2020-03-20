Dead or School (Switch) Review

by squallsnake on March 20, 2020
Switch
16
0
previous article
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories demo now available on PSN and Switch eShop
Contents
Item Reviewed

Dead or School (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Anime babes fighting gross zombies underground
Three types of attacks with upgrading system

Negatives

Camera has issues
Dialog goes on and on
Dark environments makes it difficult to determine what precisely is happening

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
6.0
Bottom Line

A Metroidvania that has plenty of flaws but is still playable.

6.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Originally released on PC in 2018 and on Switch/PS4 in Japan in 2019, Marvelous has ported this side scrolling Metroidvania to the American Switch eShop. With a ridiculous plot and explosive combat, anime fans might get a kick out of this digital download if they can tolerate the wordy dialog.

Dead or School is little more than grindhouse satire with an anime presentation. The world has been destroyed by a zombie apocalypse and forced everyone underground. Born in the sewers and tired of this dark life, the playable character yearns to go school.  So what does she do? She does what any young teen would do to escape a zombie plague and aim for a normal life above ground – she puts on her grandma’s original school girl uniform, leaves the safe haven, and searches for survivors on her way to the surface using melee attacks, a machine gun, and rocket launcher to defeat zombies along the way, of course.

The premise is purposely ridiculous and provides an excuse for the exploratory gameplay. When a new survivor is found, they often act as the key to unlock a new path. Combat also takes a unique approach by activating when entering certain areas then getting walled off until all undead are defeated. This arena fighting system forces the player into combat and can get tedious if you just want to bypass through the group of lesser enemies to advance the narrative. The RPG upgrading feature helps soften this blow, allowing the player to grow stronger with enhanced abilities over time. There is some depth to the combat as there are moments melee attacks will be more advantageous than using that rocket launcher.

There are a few issues with Dead or School that stutter the experience. Since the game takes place in underground tunnels beneath Japan, the dark environments are often too dark. Further, the 2.5D perspective makes it difficult to distinguish what is interactive and what is a part of the background. This also makes judging depth a little more difficult than it should be. The camera also has issues as it doesn’t always follow the player properly, making it hard to tell where you are going and where to jump. Fans of visual novels might appreciate the unnecessarily wordy dialog but it seems like for every five minutes of dialog, there is one minute of actual gameplay.  It is also worth mentioning dialog is spoken in Japanese but the long text bubbles are in English. The drum heavy soundtrack isn’t bad but eventually starts to grow annoying. There are also plenty of moments that just don’t make sense, like having drug addicted NPCs just sitting the background while you take out a squad of zombie two feet away, or how trapped people made it to where they got stuck.

Dead or School is nowhere near a perfect game but is still playable and has moments of entertainment. Absurd by design, this is a way to get your zombie and cliché anime fix in one package if you are into that. For everyone else, there are much better exploratory RPGs out there.

Also available on PS4 and PC.

Not As Good As: the Metro games

Also Try: Onechanbara

Wait For It: Lollipop Chainsaw 2

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, Switch
Dead Or SchoolFeaturedMarvelousReviewSwitch
, , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Dead or School (Switch) Review
6.0
16
 
Monster Jaunt (PC) Review
7.5
 
Boulder Dash 30th Anniversary (Switch) Review
5.5
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Multiplayer Lunch A Palooza coming to console and PC this spring
 
Monster Jaunt (PC) Review
 
Wanking Simulator PC will be released very soon
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- (PC)
 
Biped is a co-op action adventure coming to Steam soon
View All
Latest News
      
 

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories demo now available on PSN and Switch eShop

by squallsnake on March 19, 2020
Experience a disaster-stricken city with the demo for Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories, now available to try on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop! The PC demo will be available at a later date. This game is scheduled to be released on April 7, 2020.
6
 

Wurroom coming to Vita and Switch in April 2020

by squallsnake on March 19, 2020
Wurroom will be released on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Vita on April 1, 2020 for $1. Wurroom is an interactive art experience born in the minds of two holographic entities: Michael Rfdshir and Serge Bulat. It is designed to reveal things about [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums