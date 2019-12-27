360 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Dark Gravity is the new shmup type shooter that in the fourth quarter of 2020 will make its debut on PC. The release of the game for Nintendo Switch is also initially planned. The title will stand out with its high level of difficulty, many crafting possibilities and unique low poly graphics. Dark Gravity will allude to classic Japanese shooters, such as Radiant Silvergun or Ikaruga.

The independent Polish studio, Korgorus, is working on the new shooter. The publisher of the game will be Ultimate Games S.A.

Dark Gravity will be an intensive shmup type shooter, focused on single-player gameplay. Korgorus studio is placing their focus on a high level of difficulty, a nonlinear campaign mode and large amounts of enemies and bosses.

The game will be seated in the futuristic reality after World War 5. The player will take on the role of a pilot, whose fate is thrown into a whirlwind of events like from a good technothriller.

“The project alludes to classic Japanese shooters from years ago. Among the inspiration behind Dark Gravity are, e.g. Ikaruga, Radiant Silvergun and Zero Gunner. Of course, there are here unique features that will make this title stand out from other productions. It is not only about stylized low poly graphics but an intriguing story and the large possibilities of crafting and expanding the fighter jets” says the originator of the game and founder of Korgorus studio, Rafał Szewczyk.

As Rafał Szewczyk announces, Dark Gravity will offer very fast and intense fun, full of shooting and destruction, but also collecting resources and expanding the fighter jet. In total, players will find in Dark Gravity 17 highly-diversified missions, 34 bosses, 8 fighter jets and a whole lot of additional elements.

“The difficulty level will be very important – the game at the highest level will be significantly different from the normal level. The higher the level, the more the challenges, new enemies, new bosses and additional secrets. Importantly, there are also big differences concerning the fighter jets. Each of them will have its own unique character and the weaponry can be adapted to your own preferences. All this will additionally increase the life of Dark Gravity” adds Rafał Szewczyk.

The main features of Dark Gravity:

Quick and intense gameplay;

Nonlinear campaign, intriguing history;

Stylish, low poly graphics;

3 different difficulty levels;

Crafting and expansion of fighter jets;

34 bosses;

An additional mode of survival.

The premiere of Dark Gravity on the Steam platform is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020. Later the game will be released also on Nintendo Switch and may also appear on other consoles.