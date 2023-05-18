Customizable shmup CounterAttack now available on Xbox and PC

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

CounterAttack – a side-scrolling space shooter with fully customizable ships, weapons and a Campaign/Level Editor – has been selected for the INDIE Live Expo this upcoming weekend!



Developed by Relative Games and currently available on Xbox and Steam, CounterAttack features more than 32 challenging levels and bosses and up to 8 online players and 4-player local co-op – delivering intense multiplayer action in a side-scrolling shoot ’em up.



INDIE Live Expo 2023 will take place this Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 starting at 3 a.m. Pacific Time. The show will be streamed live on YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter in Japanese, English, and Chinese. CounterAttack will be featured on May 20.

The apocalypse upon us. Beings known as “Automatons” are hellbent on the complete eradication of the human race – assembling an unstoppable armada to lay waste to everything in their path. With nowhere to go, humanity is forced to rush the Experimental Space Fighter program into production with 8 pilots leading the charge – each with their own ship and special ability supercharged by powerful Quantium:

Ayumi (Tactical Nuke)

Biff (Big Biff Beam)

Marcus (Meson Shockwave)

Joe (Overcharge)

Sarah (Quantium Shield)

Sloane (Fighter Squadron)

Carl (Plasma Strike)

Jinx (Hack Wave)

Fly solo or team up with other players in couch or online co-op. Build your ultimate ship by unlocking powerful upgrades – including special abilities and 500+ attachments ranging from engine turbos to full weapon conversions. Leverage the combination power-up system to create new weapons from scratch – and make your mark with a unique fighting style!

CounterAttack is available on Steam and Xbox. The game is currently discounted by 20% on Xbox ($11.99). The Steam sale – also 20% off – starts on May 19th. A port to another major console is in the works as well.