Cleaning adventure Fresh Start available on console

September 16, 2023
Merge Games and Awaken Realms are excited to be launching relaxing deep clean adventure ‘Fresh Start’ on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S today! The rejuvenation begins now as players are invited to embark on a mission to clean up the world, giving nature a helping hand to thrive and blossom once again. 

Traverse a world left to ruin on a relaxing and wholesome adventure, bringing plants back to life, protecting endangered animals and restoring the landscape. Solve puzzles as you clean up piles of trash and debris, revitalising the natural beauty of the planet! 

Physical versions of ‘Fresh Start’ will also be launching on 13th October for both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5!

A wonderful machine has been put into your hands – a combination of a vacuum cleaner and a watering hose!

While traveling the world, you’ll be able to wash away and vacuum up piles of junk and filth to restore nature in all its glory.

Everything you collect can be recycled into valuable experience points, which can be put to good use to make your work more efficient with a variety of upgrades in the skill shop!

Bring dry and dead plants back to life and spray the ones that are just sprouting to help them bloom in full force! 

As you travel around the world you’re going to meet some cute, unique friends in need!  

Use your skills to bring comfort and happiness back into their lives and you will quickly gain their gratitude and friendship. 

  • Single player deep clean adventure restoring the planet to its natural beauty 
  • Gather and recycle garbage to clean up the environment 
  • Water dried up plants and bring back the beauty of the landscape 
  • Grow your skills by earning experience to upgrade your tools 
  • Search for mysterious items and solve puzzles
  • Befriend and protect endangered wildlife all over the world 
