Casual 3D puzzler The Shape of Things coming to Switch

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Hyper Three Studio is proud to announce August 31st 2023 as the official worldwide release date for The Shape of Things launching on the Nintendo Switch, a cozy puzzle game with a relaxing atmosphere challenging you to solve 3D puzzles inside collectable gachapons by discovering the original shape of objects. Inspired by the gameplay mechanics of the classic Rubik’s cube puzzler originally invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Ernő Rubik, The Shape of Things was recently released on PC via STEAM to critical acclaim with overwhelmingly positive reviews and has quickly gathered a loyal following of casual players and fans enjoying the puzzle-solving fun offered by the game.

The Shape of Things is inspired by the basic concept of the Rubik’s Cube but focuses on real-life objects with a more soothing vibe. Puzzles appear in various combinations and levels unlock randomly adding a refreshing twist to the gameplay. You need to find the correct position for each puzzle piece by rotating, panning, or scaling until you find the shape of things. Just like in real life, mystery worlds are trapped in gachapon, waiting for their release. By solving puzzles, you obtain in-game coins, which can be spent on the gacha machine to unlock your next world. Suitable to players of all ages and experience levels, the game is perfect to those player’s seeking a fun and intuitive challenge on the Nintendo Switch.



KEY FEATURES