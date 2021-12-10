Castle of the Pixel Skulls (Xbox One) Review with stream

Full Review

A very simple platformer made by a small team, Castle of the Pixel Skulls is a retro throwback that controls well, is pick-up-and-playable by anyone, but there isn’t much meat on this skeleton’s bones.

Using only the analog stick and a single button to jump, there is no gimmick with this basic 2D platformer. There are no items to collect, no super abilities to use, or secrets to unlock. Just good ole fashion get-to-the-goal from a single non-scrolling screen. The level design is the star of the show here since there is no other emphasis. It lacks replay value but what is here is a challenging but never too hard platformer. Challenge spots were intentionally designed into most stages but these areas are usually more annoying than fun, like that spear that always appears from the ground at the exact time you need to make a jump over a flying dagger.

Using simple 2D sprites that are barely animated (if at all), the game screams amateurish. The soundtrack is fine but like the rest of the game, there is just isn’t much of it. It isn’t all bad as this low cost downloadable game is loaded with easy Achievements worth big Gamerscore. Achievement hunters will want to take note. Everyone else will probably want to go play something else instead.

