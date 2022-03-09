Bush Hockey League scheduled for Spring 2022 Switch release

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on March 9, 2022
Switch
7
0
previous article
Metroidvania SuperEpic getting physical release
next article
POWA! is a new Gameboy game now available
Bush Hockey League
Contents

It’s been a long time coming but V7 Entertainment is extremely proud to announce that Bush Hockey League will be coming to Nintendo Switch later this Spring. Letting Switchplayers get a taste of old school arcade hockey action was always the intention for BHL, but due to technical issues it wasn’t able to happen until now.

Putting this port together was a passion project forthe team at V7 Entertainment and this version has been uniquely customized to ensure it’ll run buttery smooth and feel more responsive than ever.  There’s even been updates and tweaks to the core gameplay, improving the player’sability to deke, check, and slug it out on the ice.

Bush HockeyLeague will be coming to Nintendo Switch later this Spring, so keep your ears to ground and stick on the ice as we’ll have more to share soon!

About Bush Hockey League
Aggressive hockey is back in town! Experience hockey the way it was meant to be played in this old-school arcade-style 5v5 hockey game where blood on the ice is just another day at the rink.70s afros, big mustaches, no helmets, dirty hits, bench-clearing brawls, goalie fights, stick fights, knockouts, injuries, ref abuse, and locker room language – Bush Hockey League has it all! Win the bouts to fatigueyour opponents for good and gain a clear advantage to score goals and win the hockey game. Better yet, injure most of your opponents and you will win the game by way of a forfeit. That’s Bush HockeyLeague – I went to a fight the other night, and a hockey game broke out!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Sports, Switch
NewsSwitch
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Explosive Candy World (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
11
 
Plunderer’s Adventures (Switch) Review
5.0
 
Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Xbox One) Review
9.5
Platforms
 
Gunborg Dark Matters
Arcade platformer Gunborg: Dark Matters now available on consoles and PC
 
mass2
Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Xbox One) Review
 
Zombie Rollerz Pinball Heroes
Tower-defense-meets-pinball title Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes now available
 
Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon
Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon will make its PC debut soon
 
Good Knight PC
Good Knight (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Gunborg Dark Matters

Arcade platformer Gunborg: Dark Matters now available on consoles and PC

by SquallSnake on March 9, 2022
Red Art Games is excited to launch Ricpau Studio’s arcade  platformer Gunborg: Dark Matters on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and  Xbox One consoles for €14,99 / $14.99 / £13.49 on March 4th! It is a new milestone for Red  [...]
9
 
POWA GB

POWA! is a new Gameboy game now available

by SquallSnake on March 9, 2022
Developer Aiguanachein and Publisher First Press Games announce the completion of POWA!, which is a brand-new platforming game for all GB-compatible consoles. POWA! is available as a physical cartridge and digital ROM release and works on all Game [...]
13
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums