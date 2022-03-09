Bush Hockey League scheduled for Spring 2022 Switch release

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

It’s been a long time coming but V7 Entertainment is extremely proud to announce that Bush Hockey League will be coming to Nintendo Switch later this Spring. Letting Switchplayers get a taste of old school arcade hockey action was always the intention for BHL, but due to technical issues it wasn’t able to happen until now.

Putting this port together was a passion project forthe team at V7 Entertainment and this version has been uniquely customized to ensure it’ll run buttery smooth and feel more responsive than ever. There’s even been updates and tweaks to the core gameplay, improving the player’sability to deke, check, and slug it out on the ice.

Bush HockeyLeague will be coming to Nintendo Switch later this Spring, so keep your ears to ground and stick on the ice as we’ll have more to share soon!

About Bush Hockey League

Aggressive hockey is back in town! Experience hockey the way it was meant to be played in this old-school arcade-style 5v5 hockey game where blood on the ice is just another day at the rink.70s afros, big mustaches, no helmets, dirty hits, bench-clearing brawls, goalie fights, stick fights, knockouts, injuries, ref abuse, and locker room language – Bush Hockey League has it all! Win the bouts to fatigueyour opponents for good and gain a clear advantage to score goals and win the hockey game. Better yet, injure most of your opponents and you will win the game by way of a forfeit. That’s Bush HockeyLeague – I went to a fight the other night, and a hockey game broke out!