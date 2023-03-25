Burai Fighter Deluxe (GB, 1991) -Enable The Link Cable

Sequel to the NES title, Burai Fighter Deluxe is a brutal shmup. The 2-player link cable VS Mode is supposed to be about out scoring your opponent but instead, it becomes a match to see who can last longer.
With one-hit-and-you’re-out gameplay, each run might only last 10 seconds before someone takes a bullet to the noggin.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Double Dragon 3 (GB, 1992) – Enable The Link Cable
In comparison to 2-player link cable mode in Double Dragon II (GB), Double Dragon 3’s 2-player co-op mode has seen a dramatic shift in speed and especially difficulty. This game is super, super hard. The AI shows no mercy and is difficult to make [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Isseki Hacchou Kore 1-pon de 8 Shurui!
Although it is difficult to pronounce (Isseki Hacchou Kore 1-pon de 8 Shurui!), this 8-games-in-1 card game compilation by Konami has a quality interface behind it. Even if you can’t read Japanese, it is still possible to enjoy the Single-Pak [...]
Double Dragon II (GB, 1990) – Enable The Link Cable
When linked with 2 Gameboys and 2 copies of the game, the entire campaign in Double Dragon II can be played in co-op. This is a much more fun way to play this slow moving brawler. Double Dragon II on Gameboy is also very different than the NES version. [...]
Comments