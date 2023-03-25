Burai Fighter Deluxe (GB, 1991) -Enable The Link Cable

by SquallSnake on March 25, 2023
Enable Link Cable Burai Fighter
Sequel to the NES title, Burai Fighter Deluxe is a brutal shmup. The 2-player link cable VS Mode is supposed to be about out scoring your opponent but instead, it becomes a match to see who can last longer.

With one-hit-and-you’re-out gameplay, each run might only last 10 seconds before someone takes a bullet to the noggin.

