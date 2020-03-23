Bullet hell adventure ITTA hits PC & Switch in April

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Armor Games Studios announced that ITTA will be releasing on PC and Nintendo Switch simultaneously on 22nd April 2020.



To accompany the announcement, launch date trailers for both formats have been made available. The trailers feature a first look at the beautiful but twisted world of ITTA and the frenetic bullet-hell inspired gameplay featured within.



ITTA is a boss-rush style adventure about loss, grief and hope. Players take control of a young girl, the titular heroine, armed with her father’s revolver, who finds herself in a strange and threatening landscape, guided by the ghostly form of her cat.

To help Itta find a way home, players will need to seek out a host of hostile eldritch beings scattered throughout a seemingly serene overworld. The only way past them is through them, but it won’t be easy, as each malevolent being will require a unique strategy to beat.



ITTA is a creation based on developer Jacob Williams’ lived experiences, and began life during Williams’ stay at a psychiatric facility, where development on the game was started. In spite of its bleak beginnings, the game invites players to fight for survival in a world where themes of despair live alongside those of hope, beauty, and compassion.



Williams will be available for one-on-one interviews to explore the themes of ITTA and the development process. Any interested members of the games press are encouraged to reach out via the email address below. Williams says “ITTA has been my entire life for the past 3 years and my life is better for it. I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it.”