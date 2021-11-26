Brotherhood United (PS4) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on November 26, 2021
Playstation 4
2
0
previous article
Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS (PS4) Review with stream
Brotherhood United
Contents
Item Reviewed

Brotherhood United (PS4) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Charming pixel art just looks so darn cute even with a gory opening main menu
Low difficulty makes it enjoyable and approachable (but has bouts of steep challenge)

Negatives

Repeating enemies and other moments of frustration, like being able to die during boss death animations
The reload mechanic gets in a way instead of making the game more fun

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Value
7.0
Bottom Line

A low-difficulty but enjoyable run-and-gunner that blends the action and gun play of Metal Slug with the savior and gang related narrative of Double Dragon.

7.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Taking the run-and-gun action of Metal Slug with the narrative approach of Double Dragon II, Brotherhood United is an easy going, mindless but fun way to spend a gaming hour thanks to Myoubouth and EastAsiaSoft.

One of your bros gets kidnapped which puts you in charge of the rescue. Always having access to a handgun, most enemies will fall easily but the occasional enemy, like the floating shielded robots, are much better dispatched at close range with the melee attack or occasional special weapon like the machinegun or shotgun.  Sure, it is a straight rip off of Metal Slug but it works and keeps action properly paced. My only complaint comes from the reload system. Like Gears of War, the player can tap a button at a specific time to be rewarded with a speeder reload.  It can be tricky to pull off during heated firefights but that is sort of the point. It is just a little weird that there is no manual reload button, forcing players to blow through a whole clip when wanting to prep during a few seconds of downtime. 

The laid back difficulty factor is actually refreshing considering this is a new retro-style game. With numerous continues and situations that never grow too hectic, action fans shouldn’t have too much trouble breezing through the campaign. Personally, I actually lost my last life during the final boss’s dying animation, which is annoying cheap so there are moments of unfairness; there are a couple tricky jumps too. However, since the campaign is short and always keeps action at the forefront, I didn’t mind starting again. Local co-op is also available and can offer additional replay value.  Just don’t expect an extensive options, like major gameplay modifiers or online support, for this low cost digital download.

I am a sucker for this style of simplified pixel art with low frame animations. This basic style, complete with chiptune soundtrack, makes the whole experience enjoyable and above all, approachable.  Sure, the enemies repeat a little too often and it can be difficult to distinguish a platform from a non-interactive portion of the environment, but for a game that really only costs a few bucks, it is hard to complain or go wrong. 

Not As Good As: that Metal Slug compilation

Also Try: watching Boondock Saints

Wait For It: a sequel with online co-op and a horde mode

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Playstation 4, Reviews
EastAsiaSoftFeaturedPS4Review
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Brotherhood United (PS4) Review with stream
7.0
2
 
Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS (PS4) Review with stream
4.5
 
Cotton 100% (PS4) Review with stream
5.0
Platforms
 
I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream
I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream (PC) Review
 
Killer in the Cabin
Multiplayer social deduction game Killer in the Cabin now in Steam Early Access
 
Battlefield 2042
Battlefield 2042 Preview
 
Gas Station Simulator
Gas Station Simulator (PC) Review with stream
 
Giants Uprising
MyGamer Visual Cast – Giants Uprising (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
Trash Quest

Metroidvania Trash Quest coming to consoles

by SquallSnake on November 23, 2021
Battle your way through an interconnected maze of space station’s rooms as you destroy robots, collect power-ups, and unlock shortcuts in Trash Quest.  This cute Metroidvania platformer with zero checkpoints, dynamic action and pixel art graphics by [...]
8
 
Xbox Games with Gold Dec 2021

These are the free Xbox games for December 2021

by SquallSnake on November 23, 2021
The following Xbox games will be free to Xbox Live Gold and Ultimate members in December 2021. The Escapists 2 ($19.99): Available December 1 to 31 Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition ($24.99): Available December 16 to January 15 Orcs Must Die! ($14.99): [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums