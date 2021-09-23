Brawler platformer Okinawa Rush gets Oct 2021 release date for PC/Switch, 2022 for PS and Xbox

360 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Much anticipated brawler platformer Okinawa Rush finally gets a release date. The sensational, action-packed game is coming to Steam and GOG on October 21 and to Nintendo Switch on October 28. You can watch the new, Date Reveal trailer prepared for this occasion below.

Did the trailer hype you up? While awaiting the release you can check out the Okinawa Rush demo on all of these platforms, and, wait for it, you can even bring a friend. The demo features a 2-player co-op mode just like the full game. Feel the rush and double the mayhem!

Okinawa Rush is a retro platformer with a focus on fighting, and a combat system inspired by fighting games like Street Fighter, and a beautifully nostalgic pixel-art art style reminiscent of old Amiga games.

A Ruthless army of ninjas known as the Black Mantis clan have come to Okinawa to loot, pillage, and kill anyone that gets in their way. Above all else, they are searching for the legendary training scroll of Hiro Yashima who has honed his martial skill to a supernatural level, summoning flame and sound to vanquish his foes.

Okinawa Rush is about intense, skillful gameplay. It is also intuitive enough for someone completely new to games to be able to pick up and immediately get into the action.

Take on the role of the martial arts master Hiro, Meilin, or Shin as they face off in a desperate fight for their lives against the Black Mantis clan.

DOUBLE THE MAYHEM: Bring a friend and battle against ninjas, demons, and more in the 2-player local co-op mode of this action-adventure platformer set in a mystical, fantasy version of Okinawa.

The fast, fluid combat system, courtesy of the custom engine, brings with it many moves, combos, juggles, and an intuitive parrying system – easy to learn, hard to master.

MAIN FEATURES:

-Custom-made fighting engine with unique moves for each character.

-Fight with swords, nunchakus, and bo staffs.

-Engaging story told with carefully crafted pixel-art cut-scenes.

-Many different enemies, each with their own moveset and weapons.

-Intense boss battles.

-Arcade mode for those who want to jump straight into the action.

-Parry any attacks, projectiles, and traps!

-Upload your high scores and compete globally with other players!

-Discover many secrets and hidden areas!

-Play together in a local co-op mode, and heal each other to achieve victory!

Okinawa Rush is set for release on Steam & GOG on October 21, on Nintendo Switch on October 28, and on PS4 and Xbox in 2022. The exact date for the other consoles will be announced at a later date.