Blow & Fly is a new physics-based puzzler releasing on consoles soon

Contents

Take the role of a blowfish and explore physics-based puzzles that require you to move and aim in tandem. Your owner’s naughty son destroyed your aquarium, and now you’re desperately in need of water! Use what little liquid is left on the floor to move around and retreat to a toilet bowl which might save your life or flush you down into far more challenging realms, escaping which will require all of your agility and creativity!

There are two ways to traverse the levels in Blow & Fly, rolling and blowing. You can roll along the floor and blow water out of your mouth, thus launching yourself in the opposite direction. Every time you hit the floor, you regain a small amount of liquid, just enough to get yourself into the air again. Utilize this ability to avoid hazards such as pitfalls or spikes, and make good use of the jump pads, gravity switches, keys and water drops to reach each watery safe haven. If you wish to survive, you will need to master your abilities, and for each obstacle you pass, there will be a greater challenge ahead!

  • Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: May 25, 2022
  • Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Features
-Experience an accessible yet challenging puzzle adventure!
-Master precise physics-based controls to traverse levels.
-Use water blasts to fly through the air or roll along the floor!
-Conquer more than 70 levels of gradually increasing difficulty.
-Find secret areas and collect pearls awarded for clever play.
-Unlock new playable fish as you progress!

