ARPG Far After is a new GBC game – now available

by SquallSnake on August 3, 2023
Far After GBC
Retro-indie games publisher Bitmap Soft announced that the collector’s edition of Far After, a hybrid platformer ARPG for Game Boy Color, is now available on their store at £140.00.

Far After is an Immersive ARPG filled with magic and monsters, as two friends awaken to discover their magical birthright. Help them explore mystical forests, fight unique monsters, and master combat spells, combining platforming and combative mechanics. 

Experience a character-driven journey with animated cutscenes, witness the story of two best friends at the beginning of their adventure, and enjoy approximately 3.5 hours of gameplay to experience both the main story and side content.

The Collector’s edition contains a wide range of exclusive items for avid collectors, including a collector’s coin, a credit card-shaped memory stick with assets and the game ROM, A3 poster, A4 art cards, a signed and numbered certificate, specially designed slipcase, artbook, and the standard edition game.

Features

  • Experience a character-driven ARPG.
  • Explore large magical forest environments.
  • Fight your way through a variety of Unique monsters.
  • Master a selection of combat spells to eradicate your foes.
  • Combine platforming and combative ARPG mechanics to excel through the game.
  • Witness a story of two best friends at the beginning of their journey.
  • Animated cutscenes to enhance storytelling.
  • 3.5 hours of gameplay to experience both story and side content.
