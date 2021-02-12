All Walls Must Fall (Switch) Review

Full Review

First released in 2017 on PC, All Walls Must Fall is a tech noir tactics game set in Germany several decades in the future and as if the Cold War never ended. Uniquely, agents try and one up each other by traveling back and forth through time to gain the upper hand, trying to avoid nuclear devastation.

Using both real time action and turn based tactics, this isometric campaign is undoubtedly unique. The cyberpunk theme is laid on thick as everyone is a cyborg, there are Tron-like neon lights everywhere, and the tightly designed nightclubs pump EDM constantly. Unfortunately, the controls are clunky, never feeling responsive. Combat sounds cool on paper but the outcome is a little misleading. The dialog trees present the game with player choice but usually wind up with some type of gunfight. NPCs can open fire on the player in which there is no option other than to fight back, killing everyone else in the room. This provides the player with negative story arcs even though there is little you can do to change it, milking the time reversing feature and all.

The dialog tress don’t really make any sense which provides little incentive to keep playing from a narrative perspective. Honestly, there is a lot here and it is overly difficult to wrap your head around what exactly is happening. Unless you have patience and can’t get enough of cyberpunk themed games, All Walls Must Falls feels like it was headed in the right direction but found myself disliking it the more I played as it never clicked. This is one wall that is tough to bring down.

Also Try: a Fallout title

Not As Good As: many other tactics titles

Wait For It: Cyberpunk 2077 to be patched into greatness

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz