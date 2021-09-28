3D platformer Pumpkin Jack coming to PS5 and XSX just in time for Halloween

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Thunderful and Headup revealed that acclaimed 3D platformer Pumpkin Jack is coming to next-gen, with Pumpkin Jack New-Gen Edition hitting PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 27th, 2021.



The fiery glow of Pumpkin Jack’s carved grin will look spookier than ever thanks to 60fps and a touch of next-gen ray-tracing, adding to the already vibrant and atmospheric world crafted by solo developer Nicolas Meyssonnier in his love-letter to the classic era of 3D platforming.

Making this Halloween treat just that little bit sweeter is the fact that Pumpkin Jack will be cross-buy on PlayStation and Xbox platforms. This means that buying the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S version will also grant you access to the equivalent last-gen one, and vice versa. So, if you already own Pumpkin Jack on PS4 or Xbox One, you’ll automatically get access to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S New-Gen Edition respectively at no extra cost!



On your quest to help evil triumph over good, you travel through a series of eerie themed settings, master combos and dodges to defeat challenging beasts, build an awesome arsenal of weapons and solve devilish mini-games that focus on skills and puzzles.



It’s the perfect mix of old and new, melding a retro-inspired title that builds on the legacy of the likes of MediEvil and Jak & Daxter with the technological power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Along with fans of Pumpkin Jack who want to experience the game on next-gen, the New-Gen Edition is sure to carve out a whole new audience looking to get into the Halloween spirit. On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Pumpkin Jack New-Gen Edition has a Performance Mode that targets up to 4K resolution at 60fps. On PS5 and Xbox Series X a Quality Mode is also available that targets up to 4K resolution at 30fps, adding higher quality effects and shadows with Ray-Tracing.

“Pumpkin Jack may be a retro throwback to the golden age of 3D platformers, but it elevates it with contemporary graphics that have never looked better, thanks to the new gen’s ray-tracing enhancements,” said Pumpkin Jack developer Nicolas Meyssonnier. “This is the definitive edition of Pumpkin Jack, arriving just in time for Halloween!”