3000th Duel on Switch gets free DLC

Independent games studio NEOPOPCORN Corp release the first DLC of the metroidvania indie hit 3000th Duel, named 3000th Duel: The Wise Ones, on Nintendo Switch today for free.

3000th Duel: The Wise Ones contains over 150 additional regions to explore and 60 kinds of monsters to finish with, as well as new equipment and occults, and a harder game mode. Continue the adventures of a masked hero with no memory through an obscure universe now much bigger than before.

“3000th Duel: The Wise Ones is being launched on Switch after it’s success on PC”, says Hyunju Jung, CEO at Neopopcorn Corp. “We’re extremely glad to keep enriching 3000th Duel as it has become one of the most significant fast-paced exploration-focused side-scroller action RPG’s in the last 12 months”.

Inspired by dark-fantasy movies like Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, 3000th Duel features trepidant fights against menacing foes and creatures. Construct your character and utilize weaponry to get over every challenge and find out the true identity of the hero starring this adventure.

Features