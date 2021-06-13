23 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Review

Released yesterday, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a deeply heartfelt adventure that follows the familiar paths of saving the world from an evil emperor, Dr. Nefarious. As the title suggests, this time around it’s rift to alternative dimensions that threaten mankind. Who else should step in to save the day other than our age-old hero, Ratchet, and his lovable friends?

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart- A Reason to get a PS5?

Long-serving studio, Insomniac Games, has gone the extra mile (or possibly just used a rift) when it comes to presentation. RaC: RA is a real show horse for the PlayStation 5 the console’s jaw-dropping potential. Perfectly executed ray-tracing brings the universe to life with light reacting as it should, offering up a vastly aesthetic shine on a much-loved franchise.

Furthermore, this immensely popular title goes on to show off just what the PS5 can do through the medium of the haptic feature on the impressive DualSense 5 controller. Feedback is relayed back through the pad to mimic what’s happening on your screen. Aside from this, the trigger buttons will push back against your fingers with a force; depending on what you’re doing at the time. To have a control pad that offers such physical presence in a game is a true gift from the Sony gods, and Insomnia Games saw this and pushed it to its absolute limits; to game-changing ends.

New Characters

Ratchet and Clank: Rift apart introduced a brand new character, namely Rivet. Rivet is a playable character that will be used in conjunction with the well-known hero Ratchet. With this new addition comes a whole new depth to the story. New issues in the character lead to new situations and perspectives. The story even goes as far as to touch upon mental health, a topic that you wouldn’t usually associate with the light-hearted, humor-laced world of our furry friends.

Combat

True to tradition, the combat in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is fluid, fast, and immensely fun. An eclectic arsenal is at your disposal from which you can access mid-combat, seamlessly from the convenient weapon wheel. From the standard burst pistol to the portal-opening RYNO-8, each weapon feels unique to the last, allowing you to take down your foes with varying styles and attacks. The sheer variety of whacky weaponry keeps the game fresh and interesting.

Summary

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is the perfect game to pick up with a PlayStation 5. With impressive graphics and clever use of the DualSense controller, it’s the perfect game to see just what your PlayStation 5 can do. The story rarely gets boring and is punctuated with classic Ratchet-and-Clank-brand humor that will make you laugh out loud. Graphics, story, features, and humor are all wrapped up in a tidy bundle of awesomeness that will offer the very best in video game entertainment this side of the current generation. However, as great as Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is, it will leave a bitter taste in your mouth when it draws to a premature end. The longevity of the game is lacking and one of the very few drawbacks to an otherwise perfect title.