Xbox games on sale for the week of March 16, 2021

The following Xbox games are on sale through March 22, 2021.
Xbox One:
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Alien Rage
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*
|Alien Spidy
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*
|Dark
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG*
|Lost Odyssey
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Omerta – City of Gangsters
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG*
|Prince of Persia
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Prince of Persia Classic
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Rainbow Six Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Sniper Ghost Warrior
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG*
|Sniper Ghost Warrior – Second Strike
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox)
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360)
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
