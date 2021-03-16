Xbox games on sale for the week of March 16, 2021

by SquallSnake on March 16, 2021
Contents

The following Xbox games are on sale through March 22, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
A Plague Tale: InnocenceXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
AnthemEA Play90%Spotlight Sale
Asterix & Obelix XXL: RomasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Battlefield 1EA Play60%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 1 Premium PassAdd-On80%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 1 RevolutionXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 4EA Play60%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 4 Premium EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Black The FallXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Bomber CrewXbox One X Enhanced90%Spotlight Sale
Borderlands 3: Next Level EditionSmart Delivery65%DWG*
Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Cities: Skylines – Xbox One EditionXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
Convoy: A Tactical RoguelikeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About TimeSmart Delivery35%DWG*
Crystal OrthaXbox Play Anywhere30%DWG*
Deadbeat HeroesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
DeleveledXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
Demon’s Tier+Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
DeploymentXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind DividedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – A Criminal PastAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Assault PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Praxis Kit PackAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season PassAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – System RiftAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Tactical PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
DisintegrationXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Dragon LapisXbox Play Anywhere30%DWG*
DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass20%Publisher Sale
Fear Effect SednaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Publisher Sale
FIFA 21 Beckham Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
FIFA 21 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Final Fantasy IXXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HDXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Final Fantasy VIIXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD RemasterXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGEXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADESXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HDXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITIONXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACKAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUSAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNISAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTOAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Forgotton AnneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Garfield Kart Furious RacingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Sale
Ghost SweeperXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Ginger: Beyond the crystalXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Gods Will Fall – Valiant EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
GoNNer2Xbox Game Pass20%DWG*
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%DWG*
Handball 21Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
HavenXbox Game Pass25%DWG*
Helheim HassleXbox One X Enhanced35%DWG*
Hunting Simulator 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Insane Robots – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
JackQuestXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Jeopardy! PlayShowXbox Play Anywhere20%Spotlight Sale
Just Cause 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Capstone Bloodhound RPGAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Combat BuggyAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Explosive Weapon PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Final Argument Sniper RifleAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Kousava RifleAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Mech Land AssaultAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Mini-Gun Racing BoatAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Reaper Missile MechAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Rocket Launcher Sports CarAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Sky FortressAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Ultimate Mission, Weapon And Vehicle PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion PassAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3: Bavarium Sea HeistAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3: XXL EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Adversary Assault Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Black Market PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Brawler MechAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Danger RisingAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Dare Devils of DestructionAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Deathstalker Scorpion PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Expansion PassAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Golden Gear PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Los DemoniosAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Neon Racer PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – ReloadedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Content PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Renegade PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Sea Dogs Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Shark and Bark Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Soaring Speed Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – The DragonAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Toy Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of OsirisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Icy Death PackAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Season PassAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Twisted Gears PackAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris: Legend PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Life Is Strange 2 – Complete SeasonXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2Add-On50%Publisher Sale
Life is Strange 2 – Episode 3Add-On50%Publisher Sale
Life is Strange 2 – Episode 4Add-On50%Publisher Sale
Life is Strange 2 – Episode 5Add-On50%Publisher Sale
Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Complete SeasonXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Deluxe UpgradeAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Lost OdysseyXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Lost WingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Mafia II: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
MaroonersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%Spotlight Sale
Marvel’s AvengersSmart Delivery50%Publisher Sale
Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery50%Publisher Sale
Metaloid: OriginXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Morbid: The Seven AcolytesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
MotoGP 18Xbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Murdered: Soul SuspectXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Publisher Sale
MXGP2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Neon Chrome Overseer EditionSmart Delivery50%Spotlight Sale
OctahedronXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%Publisher Sale
Oh My GodheadsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
OVERPASSXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Spotlight Sale
Pillar by Michael Hicks and Gonçalo AntunesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Spotlight Sale
Planet AlphaXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
Prince of Persia ClassicXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Rise of the Tomb Raider Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year CelebrationXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Apex PredatorAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Cold Darkness AwakenedAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Endurance ModeAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Prophets LegacyAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Remnant Resistance PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Siberian RangerAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Silver PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Sparrowhawk PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Tactical Survivor PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Valiant Explorer PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Wild PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Wilderness SurvivorAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider: Baba Yaga: The Temple of the WitchAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Romancing SaGa 2Xbox Play Anywhere50%Publisher Sale
Romancing SaGa 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Rugby 20Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Rusty Spout Rescue AdventureXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
ScourgeBringerXbox Game Pass30%DWG*
Seeds of ResilienceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra ContentAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Sleeping Dogs Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Publisher Sale
Star Wars Battlefront IIEA Play60%Spotlight Sale
Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition UpgradeAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Stellaris: Console EditionXbox Game Pass67%DWG*
Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
STONEXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
TENNIS WORLD TOUR 2 ACE EDITIONXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Tesla vs Lovecraft Game of the Year EditionSmart Delivery50%Spotlight Sale
The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – ExpansionAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
The Outer Worlds Expansion PassAdd-On20%DWG*
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
The Path of MotusXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Spotlight Sale
The Sinking CityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
The Sinking City – Necronomicon EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
The Wolf Among UsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Spotlight Sale
ThiefXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Publisher Sale
Thief – Booster Pack: GhostAdd-On67%Publisher Sale
Thief – Booster Pack: OpportunistAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Thief – Booster Pack: PredatorAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Thief – The Bank HeistAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Thief – The Forsaken – Challenge MapAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Titanfall 2EA Play80%Spotlight Sale
Titanfall 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy The Division Let it Snow PackAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterXbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon BreakpointXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 PassAdd-On50%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season PassAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 PassAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future SoldierXbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass70%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six VegasXbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellXbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistXbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos TheoryXbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionXbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox)Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360)Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora TomorrowXbox One Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s The DivisionXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2Optimized for Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Last StandAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season PassAdd-On60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Streets of New York Outfit BundleAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division SurvivalAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division UndergroundAdd-On70%Franchise Sale
Tomb Raider: Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Publisher Sale
Tower Of TimeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2Xbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Ultimate Fishing SimulatorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
V-Rally 4Xbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
WandersongXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Warhammer: ChaosbaneXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Woodle Tree AdventuresXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMAXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally ChampionshipSmart Delivery60%Spotlight Sale
WRC 9 FIA World Rally ChampionshipSmart Delivery60%DWG*
XCOM 2Xbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
ZenithXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Alien RageArcade75%DWG*
Alien SpidyArcade75%DWG*
DarkGames On Demand80%DWG*
Lost OdysseyBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Omerta – City of GangstersGames On Demand80%DWG*
Prince of PersiaBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Prince of Persia ClassicBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Prince of Persia: The Sands of TimeBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Rainbow Six VegasBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Rainbow Six Vegas 2Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Sniper Ghost WarriorGames On Demand80%DWG*
Sniper Ghost Warrior – Second StrikeAdd-On80%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future SoldierBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos TheoryBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox)Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360)Backward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora TomorrowBackward Compatible60%Franchise Sale
