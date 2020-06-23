Xbox games on sale for the week of June 23, 2020

The following Xbox games will be discounted through June 29, 2020.
Xbox One:
Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale 8-Bit Hordes Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale 8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale Aborigenus Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One Game 90% Super Savings Sale Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 2: A Bleaker Predicklement Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale Amnesia: Collection Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One Game 50% DWG* Azkend 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale Battle Knights Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale Ben 10 Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Blackwood Crossing Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale Bombfest Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Savings Sale Borderlands 3 Season Pass Add-On 20% DWG* Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Braveland Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG* Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale BUNDLE – Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure and Sublevel Zero: Redux Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Chroma Squad Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Control Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Crawl Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Crayola Scoot Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Super Savings Sale de Blob Xbox Game Pass 80% Super Savings Sale Deadlight: Director’s Cut Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale Defunct Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Spotlight Sale Detective Stories Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Savings Sale Digerati Card Game Bundle Vol.1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG* DiRT Rally 2.0 Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One Game 55% Spotlight Sale Doughlings: Arcade Xbox One Game 60% DWG* Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend Xbox Play Anywhere 30% DWG* Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale eFootball PES 2020 Legend Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG* eFootball PES 2020 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG* Eternity: The Last Unicorn Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Extinction Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season Pass Add-On 75% Spotlight Sale Extinction: Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale Fantasy Worlds Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale Flockers Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale Friday The 13th: The Game Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale GRID Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale GRID Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale Guts & Glory Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Hitman 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Add-On 85% Super Savings Sale Horror Of The Deep Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale How To Survive 2 Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale I Am Bread Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Indie Darling Bundle Vol.4 Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale Jotun: Valhalla Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Lock’s Quest Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale Mark of the Ninja: Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale Metro 2033 Redux Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale MotoGP 17 Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale MotoGP 20 Xbox One Game 30% DWG* MXGP2 Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 70% Spotlight Sale One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale ONRUSH Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Savings Sale ONRUSH Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Super Savings Sale Overcooked!: The Lost Morsel Add-On 70% Spotlight Sale Party Hard Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Payday 2: Crimewave Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale Penarium Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Super Savings Sale Project CARS – Digital Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Raging Justice Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Real Farm Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 10-Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 3-Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 50-Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass Add-On 75% Super Savings Sale Reus Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight Sale RIDE 2 Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Risk of Rain 1 + 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG* Risk of Rain 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG* Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Super Savings Sale Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Xbox Game Pass 80% Super Savings Sale SOMA Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale Sonic Mania Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Spectrum Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale Stories: The Path of Destinies & Omensight Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Stranded Deep Xbox One Game 20% DWG* Strider Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale Sundered: Eldritch Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Super Savings Sale Super Volley Blast Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale Symmetry Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One Game 10% DWG* The Banner Saga Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale The Escapists Xbox One Game 80% DWG* The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One Game 80% DWG* The Escapists DLC Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale The Escapists: Supermax Edition Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale The Golf Club 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% Spotlight Sale The Ultimate Sonic Bundle Xbox One Game 25% DWG* theHunter: Call of the Wild Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG* theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% DWG* This War of Mine: The Little Ones Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Thumper Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Super Savings Sale Tour de France 2018 Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Transference Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Trials Fusion Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Super Savings Sale Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Savings Sale Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Super Savings Sale Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure Xbox One Game 85% Super Savings Sale Valkyria Revolution Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Virginia Xbox One Game 80% Super Savings Sale Void Vikings Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale Worms Battlegrounds Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-order Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale Yooka-Laylee Xbox Game Pass 75% Super Savings Sale ZOMBI Xbox One Game 75% Super Savings Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Beyond Good & Evil HD
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Super Savings Sale
|Black Knight Sword
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*
|Brothers in Arms: HH
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Super Savings Sale
|Darksiders
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|I Am Alive
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Super Savings Sale
|MX vs. ATV Alive
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Outland
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Prince of Persia
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Prince of Persia Classic
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Rayman 3 HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Rayman Legends
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Super Savings Sale
|Rayman Origins
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Super Savings Sale
|Sonic Adventure
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic CD
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic Free Riders
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic Generations
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic the Fighters
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic the Hedgehog
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic the Hedgehog 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic the Hedgehog 3
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode I
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic Unleashed
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|SpongeBob Underpants Slam!
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox)
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Trials Fusion
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Trials HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale