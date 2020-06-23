Xbox games on sale for the week of June 23, 2020

by squallsnake on June 23, 2020
XBOX 360
Contents

The following Xbox games will be discounted through June 29, 2020.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
11-11 Memories RetoldXbox One X Enhanced75%Super Savings Sale
8-Bit HordesXbox One Game80%Super Savings Sale
8-Bit Invaders!Xbox One Game80%Super Savings Sale
AborigenusXbox One Game40%Spotlight Sale
Adam’s Venture: OriginsXbox One Game90%Super Savings Sale
Adventure Time: Pirates of the EnchiridionXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 2: A Bleaker PredicklementXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem BundleXbox One Game80%Super Savings Sale
Amnesia: CollectionXbox One Game80%Super Savings Sale
Ancestors: The Humankind OdysseyXbox One Game50%DWG*
Azkend 2Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Spotlight Sale
Baja: Edge of Control HDXbox One Game80%Super Savings Sale
Batman: Arkham CollectionXbox Game Pass75%Super Savings Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium EditionXbox Game Pass75%Super Savings Sale
Battle KnightsXbox One Game40%Spotlight Sale
Ben 10Xbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Blackwood CrossingXbox One Game40%Spotlight Sale
BombfestXbox One X Enhanced80%Super Savings Sale
Borderlands 3 Season PassAdd-On20%DWG*
Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Braveland TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced35%DWG*
Brothers: A Tale Of Two SonsXbox One Game80%Super Savings Sale
BUNDLE – Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure and Sublevel Zero: ReduxXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Cars 3: Driven to WinXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Chroma SquadXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
ControlXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
CrawlXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Crayola ScootXbox One X Enhanced85%Super Savings Sale
de BlobXbox Game Pass80%Super Savings Sale
Deadlight: Director’s CutXbox One Game80%Super Savings Sale
DefunctXbox Play Anywhere90%Spotlight Sale
Detective Stories BundleXbox One X Enhanced80%Super Savings Sale
Digerati Card Game Bundle Vol.1Xbox One Game75%DWG*
DiRT Rally 2.0Xbox Game Pass75%Super Savings Sale
DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year EditionXbox Game Pass75%Super Savings Sale
Don’t Starve Together: Console EditionXbox One Game55%Spotlight Sale
Doughlings: ArcadeXbox One Game60%DWG*
Dragon Ball XenoverseXbox One Game85%Super Savings Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season PassXbox One Game85%Super Savings Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super BundleXbox One Game80%Super Savings Sale
Dragon Sinker: Descendants of LegendXbox Play Anywhere30%DWG*
Dreamfall ChaptersXbox One Game80%Super Savings Sale
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New RidersXbox One X Enhanced75%Super Savings Sale
eFootball PES 2020 Legend EditionXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
eFootball PES 2020 Standard EditionXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Eternity: The Last UnicornXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
ExtinctionXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season PassAdd-On75%Spotlight Sale
Extinction: Deluxe EditionXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Fantasy Worlds BundleXbox One Game80%Super Savings Sale
FlockersXbox One Game80%Super Savings Sale
Friday The 13th: The GameXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Gnomes Garden 2Xbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Grand Prix Rock ‘N RacingXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
GRIDXbox One X Enhanced75%Super Savings Sale
GRID Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Super Savings Sale
Guts & GloryXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Hitman 2 – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Super Savings Sale
Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ BundleAdd-On85%Super Savings Sale
Horror Of The DeepXbox One X Enhanced30%Spotlight Sale
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters OverboardXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
How To Survive 2Xbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
I Am BreadXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Indie Darling Bundle Vol.4Xbox One Game85%Super Savings Sale
Injustice 2 – Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Super Savings Sale
Jotun: Valhalla EditionXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Super Savings Sale
LEGO Harry Potter CollectionXbox One X Enhanced75%Super Savings Sale
LEGO Marvel CollectionXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Super Savings Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe EditionXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Lock’s QuestXbox One Game80%Super Savings Sale
Mark of the Ninja: RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Metro 2033 ReduxXbox Game Pass75%Super Savings Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass75%Super Savings Sale
MotoGP 17Xbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
MotoGP 20Xbox One Game30%DWG*
MXGP2Xbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Narcos: Rise Of The CartelsXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Ninjin: Clash of CarrotsXbox One Game w/ Free Trial70%Spotlight Sale
One Piece: Burning BloodXbox One Game85%Super Savings Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold EditionXbox One Game85%Super Savings Sale
ONRUSHXbox One X Enhanced80%Super Savings Sale
ONRUSH Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Super Savings Sale
Overcooked!: The Lost MorselAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
Party HardXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Payday 2: Crimewave EditionXbox Game Pass75%Super Savings Sale
PenariumXbox One Game w/ Free Trial80%Super Savings Sale
Project CARS – Digital EditionXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Project CARS – Game of the Year EditionXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Raging JusticeXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Real FarmXbox One X Enhanced90%Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 10-PackAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 3-PackAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 50-PackAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season PassAdd-On75%Super Savings Sale
ReusXbox One Game w/ Free Trial90%Spotlight Sale
RIDE 2Xbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Risk of Rain 1 + 2 BundleXbox One Game50%DWG*
Risk of Rain 2Xbox One Game50%DWG*
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & BoulderXbox One Game w/ Free Trial75%Super Savings Sale
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of HellXbox One Game80%Super Savings Sale
Scribblenauts Mega PackXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Scribblenauts ShowdownXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the ShogunXbox Game Pass80%Super Savings Sale
SOMAXbox One Game80%Super Savings Sale
Sonic ManiaXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
SpectrumXbox One Game75%DWG*
Starlink: Battle For AtlasXbox One X Enhanced75%Super Savings Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe editionXbox One X Enhanced75%Super Savings Sale
Stories: The Path of Destinies & Omensight BundleXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Stranded DeepXbox One Game20%DWG*
StriderXbox One Game80%Super Savings Sale
Sundered: Eldritch EditionXbox Play Anywhere75%Super Savings Sale
Super Volley BlastXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
SymmetryXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Team Sonic RacingXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HDXbox One Game10%DWG*
The Banner SagaXbox One Game80%Super Savings Sale
The Disney Afternoon CollectionXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
The EscapistsXbox One Game80%DWG*
The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking DeadXbox One Game80%DWG*
The Escapists DLC BundleXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
The Escapists: Supermax EditionXbox One Game80%Super Savings Sale
The Golf Club 2Xbox Game Pass70%Spotlight Sale
The Ultimate Sonic BundleXbox One Game25%DWG*
theHunter: Call of the WildXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 EditionXbox Game Pass60%DWG*
This War of Mine: The Little OnesXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
ThumperXbox One X Enhanced75%Super Savings Sale
Tour de France 2018Xbox One Game75%DWG*
TransferenceXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Trials FusionXbox One Game w/ Free Trial75%Super Savings Sale
Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max EditionXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Trials RisingXbox One X Enhanced60%Super Savings Sale
Trials Rising – Digital Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Super Savings Sale
Trine 4: The Nightmare PrinceXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Trine: Ultimate CollectionXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
UglyDolls: An Imperfect AdventureXbox One Game85%Super Savings Sale
Valkyria RevolutionXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
VirginiaXbox One Game80%Super Savings Sale
Void VikingsXbox One Game20%Spotlight Sale
Worms BattlegroundsXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-orderXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale
Yooka-LayleeXbox Game Pass75%Super Savings Sale
ZOMBIXbox One Game75%Super Savings Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Beyond Good & Evil HDBackward Compatible67%Super Savings Sale
Black Knight SwordArcade75%DWG*
Brothers in Arms: HHBackward Compatible40%Super Savings Sale
DarksidersBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Destroy All Humans! Path of the FuronGames On Demand75%DWG*
I Am AliveBackward Compatible70%Super Savings Sale
MX vs. ATV AliveGames On Demand75%DWG*
OutlandBackward Compatible60%Super Savings Sale
Prince of PersiaBackward Compatible60%Super Savings Sale
Prince of Persia ClassicBackward Compatible60%Super Savings Sale
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsBackward Compatible60%Super Savings Sale
Prince of Persia: The Sands of TimeBackward Compatible60%Super Savings Sale
Rayman 3 HDBackward Compatible60%Super Savings Sale
Rayman LegendsBackward Compatible67%Super Savings Sale
Rayman OriginsBackward Compatible70%Super Savings Sale
Sonic AdventureBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic Adventure 2Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic CDBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic Free RidersGames On Demand50%DWG*
Sonic GenerationsBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic the FightersBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic the HedgehogBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic the Hedgehog 2Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic the Hedgehog 3Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode IBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode IIBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Sonic UnleashedBackward Compatible50%DWG*
SpongeBob Underpants Slam!Games On Demand75%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterBackward Compatible50%Super Savings Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2Backward Compatible50%Super Savings Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future SoldierBackward Compatible50%Super Savings Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six VegasBackward Compatible67%Super Savings Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2Backward Compatible67%Super Savings Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellBackward Compatible60%Super Savings Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistBackward Compatible60%Super Savings Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos TheoryBackward Compatible60%Super Savings Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionBackward Compatible60%Super Savings Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double AgentBackward Compatible60%Super Savings Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox)Backward Compatible60%Super Savings Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora TomorrowBackward Compatible60%Super Savings Sale
Trials FusionGames On Demand75%Super Savings Sale
Trials HDBackward Compatible60%Super Savings Sale
Comments
