Ultimate Fishing Simulator coming to Xbox One with DLC

Ultimate Fishing Simulator will be released on Xbox One as early as May 29th. The basic edition available on Microsoft’s console will offer three DLCs upon launch, with subsequent ones being scheduled for later. In the following months, Ultimate Fishing Simulator will also hit PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator is a game developed by the Polish studio Bit Golem. It has been converted to Xbox One by Console Labs S.A. This version is being published by Ultimate Games S.A. and PlayWay S.A.

The fishing simulator debuted on the PC in August 2018 and is currently the highest rated game in its category. Currently, the percentage of positive reviews on Steam is as high as 86% and the game holds a Metascore of 70/100.The publisher reports that so far, the game has been bought by over 130 thousand people, and the number of sold add-ons has exceeded 100 thousand. The VR edition is also very popular.

“The premiere on Xbox One is the console debut of the Ultimate Fishing Simulator brand. The conversion takes into account the specific nature of Microsoft’s console, but it is the most faithful port possible. Many fisheries, various species of fish, very diverse fishing techniques, dynamic weather changes, a skill development system or a view from the perspective of the lure – these are only some of the game’s features. Naturally, the simulator is being developed mainly with lovers of virtual fishing in mind, but we have also prepared an additional mode that allows those who have no idea about catching fish to enjoy the game. What’s important, upon purchase, the Xbox One owners will receive not only the base game, but also three DLCs” – said Rafał Jelonek, COO at Ultimate Games S.A.

On the release day, the basic version of Ultimate Fishing Simulator for Xbox One will include three add-ons (Moraine Lake, Kariba Dam and Greenland). Further expansions will be released in the future.

As announced by Ultimate Games S.A., the simulator will also be available in a bundle with Car Mechanic Simulator and Thief Simulator published by PlayWay S.A.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator – main features:

one of the top-rated fishing games;

10 locations (fisheries) based on real places, including 2 winter fisheries and one sea fishery;

diverse fishing techniques (spinning, float, ground and fly fishing, sea, ice and beach fishing);

several dozen types of fish;

photorealistic water, dynamic weather system;

boats (such as yachts and motorboats);

skill development system and trophy room;

additional view from the lure’s perspective;

3 expansion packs for the base game.

The digital launch of Ultimate Fishing Simulator on Xbox One has been set to May 29th 2020. The game is also scheduled to be released on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in the following months.