Top down shooter Military Base War launches on Steam

by SquallSnake on April 29, 2021
Indie game studio Sarhan Soft releases Military Base War on Steam today for $4.99/£3.99/€3,99.
Military Base War is a top-down shooter in which you have to face a group of enemies who have their own particular behavior.
In Military Base War, you’ll have to eliminate all enemies in each stage in order to move to the next as you protect yourself and the blue cube.

Features

  • Destroy all enemies to move to a new stage
  • Protect yourself and the blue cube
  • Take advantage of the tools that fall from the enemies to continue
  • AIl of the enemies are varied
  • Game stages are divided into several chapters each with a new challenge.
  • If you lose, you will have to come back from the first stage
  • If you close the game, you can start from the last stage you reached
