Together is a new co-op platforming coming soon to Switch

by SquallSnake on June 14, 2021
Together, a dynamic and colorful 2D platformer focused on cooperative play, will launch on 16th June this year on Nintendo Switch. It will also hit PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S later this year or sometime in 2021.

Together is being developed by the Polish studio The Dust S.A. It will be published on Nintendo Switch and other consoles by Ultimate Games S.A.

Together is a 2D cooperative platformer. The game offers both a single player mode and a local co-op mode for two players. The creators have prepared a very diverse world, which has been stripped of its colours by the evil Mona Chrome. The player’s goal is to transform each level and fill the world with colours again.

“As the name suggests, Together focuses on cooperation. During the game, two players are connected by a rope and achieving the goals requires constant and skilful cooperation. The rope also helps during combat and while the characters may get disconnected, it cannot last longer than 5 seconds” – said Jakub Wolff, CEO at The Dust S.A.

Apart from the main theme of colouring the bleak world and the rope mechanics, the developers have also focused on, among others, caricatured characters with unique skills and a large dose of light humour.

“Together is a title that works best when you cooperate with others – either with friends and family. Four different difficulty levels allow you to adjust the game to your current needs, so the gameplay may be relatively undemanding or pose a considerable challenge” – indicated Rafał Jelonek, COO at Ultimate Games S.A.

Together – features:

  • a 2D platformer brimming with colours;
  • unique rope mechanics;
  • more than 20 varied levels;
  • dynamic cooperation;
  • 12 different characters.

The digital launch of Together (Nintendo eShop) is scheduled for 16th June 2021. Later it will also hit PC (Steam) and consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

