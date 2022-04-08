Thunder Kid: Hunt For the Robot Emperor (Xbox One) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on April 8, 2022
XBOX One
5
0
previous article
Outrun meets Ridge Racer Slipstream now available
Thunder Kid Hunt for the Red Emperor
Contents
Item Reviewed

Thunder Kid: Hunt For the Robot Emperor (Xbox One) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Some easy Achievements worth big points
Props for releasing an old school type of game like this

Negatives

Shooting into the screen makes it difficult to judge depth – would have been perfect for 3DS
Enemies, and especially bosses, take way too many hits to destroy – the peashooter is weak with no distance
Is this the ugliest menu screen of all time?

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
4.0
Bottom Line

A tube running action platformer that is overly difficult to play, enjoy, and even read.

4.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

A simple tunnel shooter action game, Thunder Kid: Hunt For The Robot Emperor plays like an arcade game from the mid-80s but with early PSOne style visuals. 

Controlling the Thunder Kid, it is your job to navigate through each stage which is basically a tunnel, killing simple robots along the way, and eventually facing brutal boss challenges. Check out my stream to get an idea of the gameplay.

Unfortunately, it is difficult to judge depth since the player is constantly moving into the screen which often results in taking damage or game over (this would have been an ideal 3DS release). Speaking of taking damage, there is no invincibility buffer when you take a hit so it is very possible to get destroyed in an instant without mercy.  The enemy robots take too many hits and game ending spikes are everywhere. The bosses are the most difficult and frustrating aspect as they are nothing more than grindy bullet sponges that are over powered unbeatable annoyances.  There are a handful of easy Achievements to provide some incentive to play for a little while longer but the main menu screen is one of the ugliest ever made.

There are optional energy medallions to collect but replay value is low. Since all enemies take too many hits and the range of your peashooter is next to nothing, the player constantly feels like an under powered burden, limiting entertainment value. The visuals and soundtrack do not do the game any favors either. I usually highly enjoy low cost EastAsiaSoft titles like Thunder Kid but this is one to bypass. 

Not As Good As: most other EastAsiaSoft releases

Also Try: downloading some games on your 3DS before the eShop shuts down

Wait For It: the next Terminator movie

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, XBOX One
FeaturedReviewXBOX One
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Thunder Kid: Hunt For the Robot Emperor (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.0
5
 
Fingun (Switch) Review
7.0
 
Super Cyborg (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
Platforms
 
SAINTS FEAT
Saints Row Reboot – Preview
 
Samurai Bringer
Japanese Rogue-lite Samurai Bringer coming to Switch, PS4, and PC April 2022
 
skul feat2
Skul The Hero Slayer (Xbox One) Review
 
Red Wings American Aces
Red Wings: American Aces getting March Switch and PC release
 
Metal Dogs
MyGamer Visual Cast – Metal Dogs (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
Slipstream

Outrun meets Ridge Racer Slipstream now available

by SquallSnake on April 7, 2022
Spanish indie publisher BlitWorks announced that arcade racer Slipstream, the passion project of Brazilian solo developer ansdor arrives to Xbox, PlayStation 4|5 and Nintendo Switch consoles at a price of 9.99 USD or 8.99 EUR|GBP. Slipstream recreates the [...]
10
 
Source of Madness

Side-scrolling roguelite ARPG Source of Madness coming to consoles in May 2022

by SquallSnake on April 7, 2022
Thunderful & Carry Castle have revealed that Source of Madness, their side-scrolling roguelite action-RPG, is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on May 11th, alongside the full launch of the Steam version, after its [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums