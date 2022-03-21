Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Red Emperor is a low-poly run-n-gun coming to consoles

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on March 21, 2022
Playstation 4
11
0
Thunder Kid Hunt for the Red Emperor
Contents

In the year 201X, war has already ravaged much of the continent when a rogue AI rebels against its creators and leads an army of robots to conquer the portion of North America known as the Robot Empire. Trained from a young age as an agent of justice, Thunder Kid is sent into battle against the Robot Royalty and stop the empire from taking over the world!

Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor is a low-poly 3D run ‘n’ gun action game controlled from behind the main character, shifting the perspective of genre classics and adding bullet hell elements while retaining its hallmark features! As Thunder Kid, you’ll have to run, jump and shoot your way across colorful and varied 3D environments, from forests and caves to cliffs and cityscapes. Take down enemy bots and massive enemies in a unique blend of retro style!

Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Red Emperor is originally developed by Renegade Sector Games and has been ported for consoles by Eastasiasoft Limited. Digital pricing is set at US$7.99/€7.99, with an additional 20% launch discount available for select regions and platforms. Arriving March 23rd on Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

