These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of June 29, 2021

The following Xbox games are discounted through July 5, 2021.
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Aborigenus
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aery – Little Bird Adventure
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Beholder Complete Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bound By Flame
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Breathedge
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|DWG*
|Cruz Brothers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead Dungeon
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead End Job
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Déjà Vu
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|EARTHLOCK
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark – Missions & Monsters
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Guacamelee! 2 Complete
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hard West Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Heaven Dust
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|Hello Neighbor
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|DWG*
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|DWG*
|Hue
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Jeopardy! PlayShow
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|DWG*
|Life of Fly
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mable & The Wood
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mafia III: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Manifold Garden
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|DWG*
|Manual Samuel
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Masters of Anima
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|DWG*
|Omensight
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Realpolitiks New Power
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG*
|Retro Tanks
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Rigid Force Redux
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|Ritual Crown of Horns
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|Roombo: First Blood
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|SELF: Where’s my father
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Speed 3 – Grand Prix
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Streets of Rogue
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|DWG*
|The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|DWG*
|The Blackout Club
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|The Padre
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|The Sims 4
|EA Play
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox)
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Tricky Towers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|Vampyr
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|World to the West
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Bound By Flame
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG*
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold
|Add-On
|85%
|DWG*
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG*
SquallSnake
