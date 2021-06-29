These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of June 29, 2021

by SquallSnake on June 29, 2021
XBOX 360
The following Xbox games are discounted through July 5, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
AborigenusXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Aery – Little Bird AdventureXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
Beholder Complete EditionXbox Game Pass85%Spotlight Sale
Bound By FlameXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
BreathedgeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
Cruz BrothersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Dead DungeonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Dead End JobXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Déjà VuXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
EARTHLOCKXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Spotlight Sale
Fell Seal: Arbiter’s MarkXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark – Missions & MonstersAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Guacamelee! 2 CompleteXbox Play Anywhere80%Spotlight Sale
Hard West Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Heaven DustXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Hello NeighborXbox Game Pass60%DWG*
Hood: Outlaws & LegendsSmart Delivery20%DWG*
HueXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after FallXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Jeopardy! PlayShowXbox Play Anywhere40%DWG*
Life of FlyXbox One X Enhanced30%Spotlight Sale
Mable & The WoodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Mafia III: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Manifold GardenSmart Delivery25%DWG*
Manual SamuelXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
Masters of AnimaXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Nongunz: Doppelganger EditionXbox One X Enhanced33%DWG*
OmensightXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Realpolitiks New PowerXbox Play Anywhere50%DWG*
Retro TanksXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
Rigid Force ReduxXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Ritual Crown of HornsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Roombo: First BloodXbox One X Enhanced33%Spotlight Sale
SELF: Where’s my fatherXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Shalnor Legends: Sacred LandsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Speed 3 – Grand PrixXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Streets of RogueXbox Game Pass60%DWG*
The Ambassador: Fractured TimelinesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
The Blackout ClubXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
The PadreXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
The Sims 4EA Play85%Spotlight Sale
The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Tricky TowersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
TY the Tasmanian Tiger HDXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
VampyrXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Vosaria: Lair of the ForgottenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
World to the WestXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Bound By FlameBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2Games On Demand80%DWG*
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – GoldAdd-On85%DWG*
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian StrikeAdd-On80%DWG*
