These are the free Xbox games for May 2023

Microsoft announced the following Xbox games will be free for Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate subscribers in May 2023.

Star Wars Episode I Racer ($14.99): Available May 1 to 31

Hoa ($14.99): Available May 16 to June 15

Climb on and strap in for some old-school “Star Wars Episode I” podracing action. Play as young Anakin Skywalker or any of the over twenty-one podracers. Fire up your two massive jet engines and rev up to 600 MPH as you race by and over flaming methane lakes, through meteor showers, past Tusken Raiders, and more. May the Force be with you!

Travel through the beautiful, mythologically inspired world of Hoa. Play as the titular fairy returning to her homeland to reinvigorate the terrain and its inhabitants. This is a soothing, meditative puzzle-platformer which will utterly charm you with hand-painted art and a beautiful score. Lose yourself in the little wonders.