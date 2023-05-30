These are the free Xbox games for June 2023

by SquallSnake on May 30, 2023
XBOX One
Xbox Games with Gold June 2023
Microsoft announced the following games will be free in June 2022 for Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate subscribers.

-Adios ($17.99): Available June 1 to 30
-The Vale: Shadow of the Crown ($19.99): Available June 16 to July 15

Adios
One choice can change everything. You are a pig farmer in Kansas who has finally had enough of your role helping the mob dispose of bodies on your farm. Your hitman friend tries to convince you to change your mind as the two of you go about the errands of the day. He knows what saying no means. This is a meditative thoughtful game that reflects on morality and spirituality with compelling writing and phenomenal voice acting. Will this be goodbye?

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
You can close your eyes and listen. This is one of the most unique adventures you’ll experience that leverages sound and haptic controller feedback in an audio-based adventure. Break down the barriers between you as the player and your character as you feel your enemy’s breath, listen to the crunching of footsteps or the clang of weapons. Combat is intense and very different than other combat and fantasy games.

